President Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Turkey's discovery of gas field in Black Sea

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey`s discovery of a major gas field in the Black Sea in a phone call on August 22.

The head of state described the discovery as an important event and expressed hope that it will contribute to the improvement of the friendly and brotherly Turkish people`s well-being and the strengthening of the country's economic power.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Turkey had already become one of international gas centers, adding that Azerbaijan is happy for Turkey`s success as much as for its own success.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked for attention and congratulations.

The heads of state stressed that the relations of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries would continue successfully developing in all areas, and discussed cooperation prospects.