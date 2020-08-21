North-west wind expected on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on August 22. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 752 mm Hg below normal to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

Strong north-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. West wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, +8-13 °C at night, +13-16 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to fall on the Absheron Peninsula, which can be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.