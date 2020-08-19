Azerbaijan confirms 159 fresh COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 131 new COVID-19 cases, 159 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 34,474 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 32,201 patients have recovered, 509 people have died.

Currently, 1,764 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,361 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 843,269 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.