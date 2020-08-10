Azerbaijan reports 278 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 278 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 10.

Some 79 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,647 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 30,642 patients have recovered, 492 people have died. Currently, 2,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,015 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 790,141 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.