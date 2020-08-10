TODAY.AZ / Society

Hot weather expected in Baku

10 August 2020 [18:03] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected  in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 11. Mild south-east wind will blow. 

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +29-33 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, +30-32°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent at night and 45-55 percent in the daytime. 

Mild south-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +24 -25 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +25-26 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy and foggy weather is expected in mountainous regions. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

Weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors on August 10-11  are expected to be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

