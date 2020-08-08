Azerbaijani government takes measures to revive business - deputy economy minister

By Trend

Azerbaijan's government takes necessary measures to revive business activities in the country, Deputy Minister of Economy Rovshan Najaf said.

Najaf made the remark in Baku during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 8, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, some softenings are being introduced in the country, and discussions are underway for other areas of economic activity, as well.

"The pandemic hasn’t ended, and representatives of the business community must adapt to the new requirements. In parallel with the softening, the quarantine rules should be observed. Those who adapt to these rules will be able to develop. If the current rules are observed, the government will consider further softenings. The main issue is to protect the health of citizens," Najaf stressed.