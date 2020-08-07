Country reports 421 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 421 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 7.

Some 129 patients have been infected and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,376 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 29,696 patients have recovered, 483 people have died. Currently, 3,197 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,872 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 773,051 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.