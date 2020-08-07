Azerbaijan repatriates 33 more citizens from Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan repatriated 33 more citizens stranded in Kazakhstan due to the closer of the state borders because of COVID-19, local media reported with reference to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau on August 7.

Passengers were transported to Azerbaijan via ferries of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company. Five of them were transported via ferry "Barda", and 28 more citizens via ferry "Mercuri".

All passengers tested negative for COVID-19 before the departure.

It should be noted that so far, 213 citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan from the Aktau port and 117 citizens via charter flight from Almaty.

The Consulate General is continuing the process of registering citizens waiting to be repatriated to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24. To date, the country's borders remain closed.