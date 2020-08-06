AZAL changes rules for sale of tickets for Baku-Nakhchivan flights

From today onward, the sale of AZAL tickets for the Baku-Nakhchivan flights will be carried out in a new way.

Given the high demand for this route and the limited number of flights performed during the pandemic, the sale of tickets for the above route will be carried out in a sequenced manner. You can sign up for the waiting list in two ways:

- via the online form available on the azal.az website at https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000853919

- through a written request to WhatsApp at +99470 4374081;

In case of a request, passengers will be required to send scanned copies of their IDs, as well as contact numbers to receive feedback.

In view of the very high demand for Nakhchivan flights, the Airline asks to note that the number of vacant seats for the next dates in this direction has been exhausted.