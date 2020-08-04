Baku awaits gloomy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on August 5. Soft south wind will blow in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +28-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, +29-31 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm Hg (below normal). Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent at night and 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Soft south wind will blow on Absheron beaches and in the daytime. Coastal water temperature will be +23 -24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless in some regions. However, torrential rain and hail are expected in some parts of Greater and Lesser Caucasus Mountains. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.