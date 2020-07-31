Azerbaijan reports 714 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 714 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 31.

Some 318 patients have been infected and 7 patients have died.

So far, 31,878 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 25,882 patients have recovered, 448 people have died. Currently, 5,548 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,789 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 724,953 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.