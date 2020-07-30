Over 147,613 taxpayers apply for state support over COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 147,613 taxpayers affected by COVID-19 in Azerbaijan have applied for state support as of July 30, the Ministry of Economy reported on July 30.

The taxpayers applied to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan for financial support, including 29,062 taxpayers affected by the coronavirus pandemic for the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees and 118,551 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

As part of the payment of part of salaries to employees, applications from 25,233 entrepreneurs covering 219,768 employees have been reviewed and approved.

To date, the volume of financial support on the approved appeals has amounted to AZN 99.13 million ($58.3M), of which the funds envisaged for payment on the second stage amounted to AZN 49.56 million ($29.1M).

As of July 30, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance has ensured payment of AZN 97.95 million ($57.6M) for the salary of 215,689 employees of 24,825 taxpayers.

As part of the program to provide financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs, 118,551 taxpayers' requests were received, out of which 111,067 were examined and approved.

The volume of financial support on the approved appeals is AZN 63.6 million ($37.4M).

As of July 30, State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance ensured transfer of AZN 63.5 million ($37.3M) to the bank accounts of 106,765 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that the results of applications under the financial support program and notifications on the transfer of funds to bank accounts are sent to electronic offices of taxpayers in the Internet tax inspection (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and mobile phones in the form of SMS. In case of any questions, people can contact the call center "195" of the State Tax Service and the local tax authorities where they are registered.