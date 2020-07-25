Azerbaijan confirms 321 new COVID-19 cases

By Ayya Lmahamad





Azerbaijan has detected 321 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 25.

Some 535 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died.

So far, 29,633 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 22,082 patients have recovered, 408 people have died. Currently, 7,143 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,433 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 676,252 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.