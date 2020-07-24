Azerbaijan confirms 332 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 332 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 24.

Some 573 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died.

So far, 29,312 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 21,547 patients have recovered, 400 people have died. Currently, 7,365 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,037 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 667,819 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.



