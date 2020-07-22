TODAY.AZ / Society

Rainy weather expected in regions

22 July 2020 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on July 23. North-east wind will be followed by mild north-west wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25  °C at night, +29-33  °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24  °C at night, +29-31  °C in the daytime,  the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. 

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, 35-40 percent in the daytime. 

North-east wind will be followed by mild north-west breeze at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +25-26  °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27°C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions.

The temperature will be +20-24  °C at night, +27-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15  °Cat night, +18-22 °C in the daytime.

Hot and stagnant weather in the Absheron Peninsula at some hours will be unfavorable for people sensitive to weather.

The day is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

