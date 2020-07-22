Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 21.

Some 449 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died.

So far, 28,242 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 19,939 patients have recovered, 376 people have died. Currently, 7,927 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,034 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 641,732 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.