Azerbaijan extends period of permission via SMS as part of quarantine regime

By Trend

The period of permission to leave the place of residence or location is extended from two to three hours from July 20 in the Azerbaijani cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on July 17.

The special quarantine regime was extended in Azerbaijan until August 31 in accordance with the results of analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of COVID-19.