Baku to host First Republican Virtual Debate Championship

First ever Republican Virtual Debate Championship" will be held in Azerbaijan in July-August.

Supported by Azerbaijan Youth Foundation in partnership with "Debate and Civil Society" Public Union, the project raises awareness about COVID-19 pandemic through debate.

The First Republican Virtual Debate Championship aims at boosting of public speaking skills and formation of team spirit among participants.

If you want to practice your debating skills, then join the project no later than July 21, 2020.

For more information, please contact Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

According to the State Program by the Decree ?542 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 19, 2011, the Youth Foundation was established under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Founded in 2012, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation successfully implements youth policy based on the foreign experience.

Since 1998, "Debate and Civil Society" Public Union has successfully contributed to raising the young leaders in Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the Public Union is to educate the society through supporting youth initiatives and providing different services. In frame of the mission, the organization has gained 15 years of experience in youth and education policy by organizing different events, realizing the social orders of the state and private institutions.

The activities of the organization covers 45 regions and all the big cities of Azerbaijan through its 11 regional centers.

The Public Union has cooperated with dozens of international and national corporations, state agencies and international organizations during last years. Organization currently runs different long-term programs including “Youth Inc” Youth Business Program, National Debate Program, Summer Schools and Green Thinking Programs.

DVC is the co-founder of International Debate Education Association (IDEA) and National Career and Employment Association, founder of National Debate Network, gold partner of the International Business Incubation Association (INBIA), full member of European Young Entrepreneurs Association (JEUNE), national coordinator of Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) and full member of American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).



