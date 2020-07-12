Joyous folk dance that charms with its beauty

By Laman Ismayova

Azerbaijan has a lot of stunning folk dances that charm with their grace and beauty.

Traditional dances are among the most prominent cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people that have passed through generations.

Azerbaijan National Museum of History has displayed a black-white photo of Azerbaijan's traditional dance "Naz eleme".

The photo captures national dancers Amina Dilbazi and Boyukaga Mammadov.

"Naz elema" is joyous and graceful Azerbaijani folk dance for couples. This magnificent dance became extremely popular in performance of artists such as Amina Dilbazi.

In translation from Azerbaijani, it means "Don’t be capricious", which is fully reflected in the dance itself.

In a musical film called "The labour and rose", shot by Tofig Taghizade and dedicated to Makhmud Esambayev, the People’s Artist of the USSR, the actor performs this dance together with Amina Dilbazi.

Alibaba Abdullayev was the choreographer of the dance.

Since the early Middle Ages, various kinds of dances started to form in Azerbaijan.

Vagzali, gangi, yalli, terekeme, nalbeki are among other popular dances in the country.

Vagzali is played when the bride is seen off from her family house to the house of the bridegroom and her departure is reflected in this dance.

Yalli is a very old and traditional dance in Azerbaijan. At first times, it was performed in the form of traditional celebration of fire, which was source of heat, light, and warm food. In this traditional celebration, dancers worship fire as a goddess. This dance is performed by a group of people and in ancient times whoever didn’t dance properly was fined by the chieftain who would make him sing a song or dance another dance.

Terekeme is a dance of tribesmen. Those who are dancing extend their arms and go forward with their heads up. This dance is filled with the feelings of freedom and expansiveness. Both men and women perform it.

Nalbeki (saucer) is a dance performed only by women, during the dance saucers are used.

The first professional dance group in Azerbaijan was created in 1938 on the basis of amateur performance. The ensemble performed with a diverse repertoire, consisting of ancient and modern folk dances.

Today, traditional dances are still performed by people of Azerbaijan.

Now they are widely taught and performed throughout country and abroad.