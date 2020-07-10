Rainy weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on July 11. North-west wind will intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +27-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +28-30 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg, relative humidity - 60-70 percent.

North-west wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Lightning, torrential rain, and hail are expected in some mountainous regions and foothills on July 11. West wind expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, the temperature is expected to drop in the Absheron Peninsula which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.



