Police checkpoints reinstated in Baku over COVID-19

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Police checkpoints set for monitoring residents’ compliance with quarantine rules have resumed their work in Baku, local media reported on July 10.

Control over the movement of cars on some roads of the capital has been strengthened since morning.

Traffic police officers are checking permits of drivers and passengers at the quarantine posts to ensure that those not allowed leave their place of residence, do not pass through the post.

Moreover, the control in city parkings, supermarkets and streets has also been reinforced.

Furthermore, head of the Public Relations Department of the State Road Police, Colonel Kamran Aliyev said that quarantine posts will be restored if necessary on Saturdays and Sundays in areas where strict quarantine has been introduced.

It should be noted that special police posts established in the streets and avenues of Baku in connection with special quarantine regime will be removed as of July 2. The Interior Ministry said that the reason for this was to ensure traffic intensity on inner-city roads, to attract more personnel to control the strict quarantine regime.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.