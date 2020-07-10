Azerbaijan confirms 526 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has detected 526 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 10.

Some 502 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died.

So far, 22,990 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 14,093 patients have recovered, 292 people have died. Currently, 8,605 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,576 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 552,311 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.