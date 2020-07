By Trend





The special strict quarantine regime has been also introduced in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy and Goygol regions, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amended its resolution "On additional measures to toughen the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, Goranboy and Goygol cities and Absheron, Barda, Samukh, Siyazan, Sheki and Khachmaz regions."

The decision takes effect from July 8.