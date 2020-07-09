Foreign experts invited for consultations over COVID-19

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

A group of foreign specialists on COVID-19 has arrived in Azerbaijan as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country, Azertag reported on July 8.

The specialists from Turkey and Russia have been invited in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The infectious disease specialists, reanimatologist anesthetist and pulmonologists from Russia and Turkey are currently meeting with the medical staff of the Operational Headquarters for an exchange of experience in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the scientific staff of the Ministry of Health of Turkey on COVID-19, as well as highly qualified doctors from Russia and Turkey will visit special hospitals and work with local specialists in the field of treatment and prevention of the disease.

Azerbaijan has so far registered 21,916 COVID-19 cases and 274 coronavirus-related deaths. The number of recovered patients is 13,100 and 537,230 tests have been conducted to reveal the infection cases.











