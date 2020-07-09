Health Ministry talks home treatment of COVID-19 patients

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Head of the Baku's Main Health Department Nelli Veysova has publicized the procedure for the treatment of COV?D-19 patients at home, the ministry’s press service reported on July 8.

According to the statement, citizens with suspicion of COVID-19 must call a polyclinic first.

Immediately afterwards, a local doctor will collect information to assess the patient's condition based on questions. On the basis of the doctor's decision, a health worker will be sent to carry out a COVID-19 test on the citizen who has reported suspected infection.

The test result is sent to citizens via SMS within 1-3 days, during which the patient is controlled by the local doctor.

In case of a positive result of the test, these patients are registered, and those without symptoms or with mild symptoms are provided with medicines by the state for home treatment. The medicine packages include vitamin C, vitamin D3, magnesium, zinc, selenium and paracetamol. These medicines are prescribed to patients in order to prevent complications that may arise during treatment and the course of the disease.

Local doctors monitor the condition of COVID-19 infected patients treated at home every day for 14 days.

In case of detection of severe symptoms of the disease and exacerbation in the general condition of the infected patient, doctors determine whether it is necessary to continue treatment of the patient in a hospital.

At the same time, in the case of a sudden deterioration of the condition, the patient and his or her relatives should contact the ambulance.

It should be noted that the Health Ministry department head Nadir Zeynalov announced on June 30 that citizens with COVID-19 do not need to visit clinics anymore and will be treated at home from now on by signing written undertaking not to leave their homes. He also said that from now on, information on persons who feel the signs of coronavirus will reach the newly-established coronavirus treatment points, and special medical team will visit this person and conduct tests.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case on February 28 and introduced the special quarantine regime on March 24. The number of COVID-19 sharply increased after easing of the lockdown on May 18 that allowed residents leave their homes without electronic permission.

On July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.