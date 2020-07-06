Police fines quarantine regime violators in Baku

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Police in Baku have revealed several cases of violation of the special quarantine regime, Baku Main Police Department’s press service has reported.

Thus, on July 4, police fined five people AZN 200 ($117.6) each for violating social distancing and sanitary rules during of the strict quarantine regime.

In another incident on July 5, more than 10 people were detained and taken to Sabail district police department as a result of a police operation at the Fairmont Baku Hotel.

All detainees were brought to justice in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences.

The rules of special quarantine regime, as well as requirements of social distance and existing preventive measures were also violated in entertainment center “Dostluq” in Sabail district of Baku on July 5. Police detained the violators and administrative penalties were applied against them in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences.

Additionally, preventive and explanatory talks were held with the detainees, and they were informed that every person, based on social responsibility and the need to protect themselves, their relatives and others, should strictly adhere to the existing sanitary standards, rules and requirements and call for others to do so.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

Likewise, on July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches are also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.