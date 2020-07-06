287,000 more citizens to receive lump sum payment

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A total of AZN 190 ($111.7) will be paid to 287,000 unemployed in eight more cities and regions of Azerbaijan, local media reported with the reference to Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said in an interview with local TV channel.

Special quarantine regime extended for 8 more cities and regions, thus in accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev lump- sum payment in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) will be extended to these cities and regions as well.

According to the statement, a draft decision has already been prepared and will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in the next few days.

These payments will be paid to unemployed and informally employed people who lost their income during the special quarantine regime.

Moreover, AZN 55 million has been allocated for these purpose.

Thus, in the coming days, 287,000 people in 16 cities and regions, where the special quarantine regime is tightened, will be receive this lump- sum payment by bank cards.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown will be imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.