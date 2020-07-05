Azerbaijan confirms 534 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 534 new COVID-19 cases, 471 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 19,801 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 11,291 patients have recovered, 241 people have died. Currently, 8 269 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,846 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 509,811 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.