TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan confirms 534 new COVID-19 cases

04 July 2020 [20:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan has detected 534 new COVID-19 cases, 471 patients have recovered and 6 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 19,801 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 11,291 patients have recovered, 241 people have died. Currently, 8 269 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,846 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 509,811 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/195137.html

Print version

Views: 141

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also