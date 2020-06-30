Azerbaijan confirms 556 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has detected 556 new COVID-19 cases, 346 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 30.

To date, 17,524 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 9,715 patients have recovered, 213 people have died. Currently, 7,596 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,645 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 482,170 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.