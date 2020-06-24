Azerbaijan repatriates 250 citizens from Russian border

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 250 citizens stranded on the border with Russia’s South Caucasus Republic of Dagestan due to the lockdown over COVID-19, the website of Dagestan’s administration reported on June 23.

This was followed by the telephone conversation of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and head of Dagestan Vladimir Vasilyev on June 23.

In line with the instructions of Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents, parties agreed to increase the number of citizens returning across the state border.

As a result of the work of the bilateral working group, 250 Azerbaijani citizens passed through Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint yesterday, and up to 450 Russian citizens will return back to Russia on June 25.

Moreover, according to the agreements, the issues of accommodation, food, improvement of living conditions and medical care of Azerbaijani citizens waiting to return to homeland, will be settled jointly by the two side.

Thus, it was decided to deploy, by Azerbaijani side, an additional field tent hospital with medical personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the tent camp located in the territory of Dagestan.

Additionally, Azerbaijan will also organize catering for its citizens and increase the number of seats in the canteen. It is planned to purchase food from local producers.

Earlier, according to the weekly schedule, 120 people crossed Samursky checkpoint on May 19, 131 people on May 26, 122 people on June 2, 130 people on June 9 and 155 people on June 16.

Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said on June 16 that Azerbaijan has repatriated 2,976 citizens from Russia.

Azerbaijani citizens stranded on the border are staying in temporary tents set up in Dagestan.

Azerbaijan closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.