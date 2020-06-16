Passengers flying from Baku to Istanbul to pass COVID-19 test before flight

By Trend

Passengers flying from Baku to Istanbul on June 17 and 18 must pass the COVID-19 test before the flight, Trend reports with reference to AZAL.

A list of laboratories in Baku accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) can be found below:

- Inci Laboratories, Bulbul Avenue, 40. Contact number: +994 51 229 49 80

- Referans Clinical Laboratory Center, Mirzabala Mammadzade str. Contact number: +994 70 653 00 33

- Memorial Clinic, Gara Garayev Avenue, 38a. Contact number: +994 12 520 30 40

According to the rules, a certificate of COVID-19 testing must be issued not earlier than 48 hours before departure. Passengers will be able to board the flight only after presenting a certificate proving negative test result.

The Baku-Istanbul flight will be served through the Terminal 1.

On June 17 and 18, Azerbaijan Airlines will perform two special flights on the Baku-Istanbul-Baku route. 150 passengers will be accepted for flight in each direction.

For the Baku-Istanbul flight, tickets can be purchased both by citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey (or persons holding a residence permit in this country). Only citizens of Azerbaijan will be allowed on the Istanbul-Baku flight.

AZAL calls upon passengers to treat the requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters and the World Health Organization aimed at combating COVID-19 with utmost importance.

In turn, the airline and airport personnel will do their utmost to make flights as safe and comfortable as possible, and call upon passengers to travel only when absolutely necessary.