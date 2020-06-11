Ecologists warn Baku citizens

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Air temperature is expected to rise in Azerbaijan on June 13-14. The air temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will reach +40 °C, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The tempeature in in the central lowlands will rise up to +42 °C.

The hot weather will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. During the day it is not recommended to be outdoors for a long time.

Thunderstorms are expected in some northern and western regions. Short-term mudflows are also expected in mountain rivers of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus.