Azerbaijan fines 2,700 citizens for violation of weekend lockdown

Police in Azerbaijan fined 2,524 drivers for violation of special quarantine regime applied in four main cities and Absheron region for June 6-7, Main traffic police department reported on June 8.

A total of 2,776 people were fined. Among them 218 people were charged for failure to use personal protective equipment in public transport, and 5 people prosecuted for repeated performance of these actions.

Moreover, it was reported that in addition to violation of quarantine rules in Baku, Sumgait Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region, the police detained those who tried to cross entry and exit posts in these regions.

Furthermore, police took administrative measures, for violating of special quarantine regime and not keeping social distance against those playing domino and cooking on the roofs of various hostels.

During the weekend, the road police worked in a reinforced regime to ensure citizens’ compliance with quarantine regime, as well as to help citizens in their needs and difficult situations.

Thus, police officers took a woman to her sister’s funeral despite the fact that she didn’t have a relevant permission to leave home.

In yet another incident, police officers took to hospital a woman with a need of dialysis.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Internal Affairs expressed its gratitude to citizens for understanding and compliance with the special quarantine regime in a statement made on June 8.

“By staying patiently at home for two days, you have safeguarded yourself and the health of your loved ones. We believe that you will again demonstrate patience and patience in case such a decision is made again in the future," the statement reads.

On June 4, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region during the weekend.

Under the lockdown, that was effective from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 on June 8, leaving place of residence were prohibited (except when there is immediate danger of life and health).

As of June 8, Azerbaijan has registered 7.553 COVID-19 cases and 88 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4.149.