Changeable cloudy weather expected on weekends

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 6.

However, short-term rain is expected in some parts of the Absheron peninsulain the morning. Northwest wind will intensify at night and in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-20 °C at night, 24-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 18-20 °C at night, 26-28 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will increase from 761 to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent in the daytime, 50-60 at night.

Thunderstorm and hail are expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow, which may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The temperature will be 15-20 °C at night, 27-32 °C in the daytime.In the mountains, the temperature will be 8-13 °C at night, 16-21 in the daytime.