Azerbaijan reveals 127 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has revealed 127 new COVID-19 cases, 107 patients have recovered, and 3 patients have died, Trend reports on May 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Citizens born in 1948, 1952 and 1982, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died.

Up to now, 3,982 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,506 of them recovered, 49 people died. Presently, 1,427 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals.

The condition of 44 patients out of those 1,427 is assessed as severe, 57 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 265,067 tests have been carried out in the country so far.