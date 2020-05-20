43 people remaining in Azerbaijan due to COVID-related border closure sent to Kazakhstan

By Trend





Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CSJC transported 43 persons remaining in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic-related border closure to Kazakhstan, Trend reports on May 20 referring to the company.

Among them, 35 persons were citizens of Kazakhstan, seven Azerbaijani citizens with permit of residence in the country, and one citizen of Russia.

Based on the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and in connection with the softening of restrictions applied during the special quarantine regime, ‘Professor Gul’ ferry owned by ASCO departed from the Baku port (Alat settlement) on the evening of May 19 to Kazakh port of Kuryk.

Before the departure, each of the passengers passed tests and tested COVID-19-negative. The passenger testing expenditures were incurred by ASCO.