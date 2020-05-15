Weather to heat up in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy and rainless weather in Baku on May 16.

Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south-west wind will be followed by northwest wind in the daytime,

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-16 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, +23-25 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 762 to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country`s regions. However, lightning, occasional rain, and hail are expected in some mountainous areas.

Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +12 -17 °C at night, +26-31 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +16-21 °C in the daytime.