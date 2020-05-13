Azerbaijan confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 30 recover

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases, while 30 have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 2,589 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 1,680 have recovered, 32 people have died.

Currently, 877 people are undergoing treatment in special treatment hospitals, of which 31 are in severe health condition, 42 are of moderate severity, and the rest feel normal.

Over the past period, 197,545 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan.