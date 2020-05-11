Azerbaijan develops projects to resume activity of cafes and restaurants during pandemic

By Trend





The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held the discussions on the opening date and schedule of cafes and restaurants, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“The corresponding projects have been developed in this sphere,” the chairman said. “The discussions will continue in the coming days.”

“Perhaps, this issue will be raised in the coming days,” the chairman added. “The decisions about opening of the Baku Metro, restaurants in Baku and the country’s districts are made on the basis of an analysis of the data on the dynamics of the pandemic. We cannot keep them closed for a long time.”

“During the tough quarantine regime, we managed to limit the spread of coronavirus infection,” the chairman added. “We mobilized medical facilities and renewed our resources. The next stage is the implementation of the planned measures to control and stabilize the epidemiological situation. A separate plan of measures and rules has been developed for each of these stages.”

“If we strictly follow these rules, we will be able to minimize the likelihood of infection in the metro, cafes and restaurants in the country’s districts and Baku, as well as in other enterprises that will be opened,” Bayramli said. “Of course, if we do not follow the social distance rules and other rules within quarantine regime, the second more severe pandemic wave may begin.”