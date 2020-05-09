"Stay Home, Tomato!" short animation to be screened at IMAGINE Euro Festival 2020

By Laman Ismayilova

The short animation "Stay Home, Tomato!" will be screened at the 4th IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival in Baku on May 10 at 19:00.

Shot by Rashid Aghamaliyev and Nazrin Aghamaliyeva, the animation is about naughty Tomato, which didn’t want to stay in the refrigerator.

The format of the 4th IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival is adapted to the situation: all events, including films, music, master classes, debates, etc. are presented are taking place online. are presented online, films, music, photos, master classes, debates, travel experiences will be presented at your home. Since its first edition back in 2017, IMAGINE festival has developed as a platform of interaction and exchanges between Europe, Azerbaijan and beyond. The festival features fascinating musical performances, theater plays, film screenings, master classes, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors, photographers, painters, scholars and musicians.