Temperature to rise up in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku on May 5.

Fog is predicted in the morning and at night. Mild southwest wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +15-17 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime,

In Baku, the temperature will be +15-17°C at night, +23-25 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild Khazry wind is expected to prevail on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some mountainous areas in the daytime. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +12-17°C at night, +26-31°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime.