Azerbaijan extends entry, exit ban over COVID-19

Azerbaijan has extended the ban on exit and entry into the country’s territory by land and air until 31 May to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Operational Headquarter under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 29.

The restrictions do not include cargo transport and special charter flights.

The decision was taken after the analysis of the situation in the world around COVID-19 pandemic and aims to manage the risk of COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan, The Operational Headquarters said.

Entry and exit to the territory of Azerbaijan by land and air was suspended by the Cabinet of Ministers' decision of 5 April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan imposed special quarantine regime in the country on March 24.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan is 1717, the total number of deaths - 22, the number of those cured – 1,221. Currently, 474 people are under treatment in special regime hospitals.