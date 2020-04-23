TODAY.AZ / Society

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather

23 April 2020 [17:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 24. South wind will be followed by north-west wind in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C  at night, +12-15 °C  in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +13-15 °C  in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg.  Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent. 

Rainy weather is expected in  the country’s regions. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-9 °C  at night, +12-16 °C  in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to -6 °C at night, 0 to -3 °C  in the daytime.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/193195.html

Print version

Views: 56

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also