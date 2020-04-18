Azerbaijan confirms 57 new coronavirus cases, 68 people recover

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 57 new coronavirus cases, 68 people have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 1,340 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 528 of them recovered, 15 people have died. Meanwhile, 797 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 26 people is severe, 35 people are in moderate condition, the rest are assessed as stable. .

Some 86,607 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.