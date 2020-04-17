Azerbaijan airlifts 20 medical specialists to help fight against COVID-19

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Twenty medical specialists, who received education abroad with government scholarship, especially in Turkey, have been airlifted to Azerbaijan in a special charter, Ramin Bayramli, chairman of the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TABIB) said on April 15.

Addressing the conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Bayramli said that a special program has been developed for the activities of these doctors.

"They will be in the country for the next three months, will examine patients, participate in trainings and exchange views with our doctors."

It should be noted that 1,253 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan so far; 404 of them recovered, 13 people died, and 836 people are being treated in special hospitals.

Some 75,397 tests have been conducted to detect new cases of infection.

Azerbaijan is building six modular hospitals to treat the COVID-19 patients and a new clinic to fight the disease was inaugurated recently.

Since March 24, a special quarantine regime has been operating in Azerbaijan. Under this regime, citizens over 65 are not allowed to leave their homes and apartments. In addition, the movement of residents was restricted as of April 5 until April 20.

On March 19, President Aliyev announced the creation of the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

Initially, the government allocated $11.7 million to the fund and the president and the first lady donated their annual salaries to the fund. As of April 8, the fund had collected about $65.1 million. Donations have been made by 2,692 legal entities and 8,223 individuals.

Earlier, on March 3, President Ilham Aliyev announced the allocation of $5.8m for fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.







