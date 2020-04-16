Cabinet of Ministers: People dying from coronavirus in Azerbaijan buried at state expense

By Trend





The people who have died from coronavirus in Azerbaijan are buried at the expense of the state, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.

“The state assumed all expenses in this process,” the spokesman said.

In turn, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said that all conditions are created for family members for the transfer of bodies of people who died from various diseases during the quarantine period in the hospitals and other medical institutions.

"The assistance is rendered to the families of people who have died in the medical facilities," Bayramli added.



