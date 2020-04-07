Medical masks produced in Azerbaijan to go to pharmacies next week

By Trend





Medical masks that are being produced in Azerbaijan, will go to pharmacies in a week, Director of Baku Textile Factory LLC Sakina Babayeva said at a press tour at the enterprise for the production of medical masks, Trend reports on April 7.

The enterprise was opened in Sumgayit city on April 6.

"The cost of masks will be determined in the next two days. The company plans to satisfy 30-40 percent of population’s daily demand in mask in the next 15 days. The latest adjustment work in the production process is undergoing," Babayeva said.

The enterprise for the production of medical masks set up by Baku Textile Factory LLC is provided with an appropriate place in the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The enterprise is assigned the resident status of the industrial park. This status allows the company to take advantage of the benefits provided to industrial parks.

Modern equipment was delivered from Turkey and installed in a short time for the production of medical masks. Over 30 new jobs were created in the company.

The production process is carried out in three shifts. Using raw materials that comply with ISO international standards, the company will initially produce 120,000 medical masks daily. After packing the masks, they will be further sterilized with usage of special equipment.

In the coming days, another production line will be launched.

At the second stage, the daily production will double and reach 200,000-250,000 medical masks. The company's products will primarily be aimed at meeting the needs of the domestic market.