Azerbaijan starting production of medical masks

Azerbaijan is starting production of medical masks, said spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports on April 2.

"In the coming days, the production of bacteriological, nano- and surgical masks will begin. Some 200,000 masks will be produced daily. The equipment has already been installed. Raw materials for the production aren’t sold. They have been imported into the country thanks to the authority of the head of state and the efforts of local businessmen," said Mammadov.