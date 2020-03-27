Justice Ministry: 200 prisoners released early in Azerbaijan

By Trend

In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to curb the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, the Justice Ministry continues the necessary preventive measures, as well as disinfection, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The penitentiary and medical services of the ministry have switched to an enhanced working regime.

Meetings with those convicted and accused, as well as the transfer of parcels to them are not allowed. The health status of employees, as well as prisoners, is under medical supervision, a medical examination is carried out daily, and their temperature is checked. They have no health problems.

The situation is regularly examined by monitoring groups consisting of employees of the ministry and civil society representatives.

At the same time, within the framework of the state’s humane policy, the Commission on parole and transfer to institutions with a softer regime of detention continued its activities on holidays. During the meetings of the Commission held online, the cases of prisoners were examined, conversations were held with them, and materials about persons meeting the requirements of the law were immediately sent to court.

In order to protect the rights of prisoners, the on-duty judges urgently examined these cases, as a result of which 200 convicts were released early.

This humane step of the state was greeted with joy and gratitude by both relatives and the prisoners themselves. The Ministry of Justice continues measures in this direction.