Azerbaijan Airlines transports 230 Azerbaijani citizens from abroad to homeland

By Trend

Upon the instruction of the Azerbaijani government, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) continues to operate flights to return Azerbaijani citizens to their homeland from different cities of the world, Trend reports with reference to AZAL’s press service.



AZAL made flights from New York and Istanbul on March 24 to transport 230 Azerbaijani citizens to their homeland.

Taking into account that every citizen returning to Azerbaijan undergoes a medical examination and is quarantined, the date of return of citizens to the country is determined in accordance with the preparatory work of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, AZAL said.